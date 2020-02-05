Deceased male found in Watertown has been identified

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On February 3, 2020, a deceased male was found on a rear sidewalk located near 359 Franklin St. in Watertown. The body has been identified as that of 37-year-old Mark J. Wearne.
The Watertown Police Department reported the incident on the afternoon of February 3.
An autopsy was performed last night to determine the cause of death of Mr. Wearne. His cause of death was determined to as a skull fracture as a result of blunt force trauma from falling from his stairs.
