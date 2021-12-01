‘Deck the Halls!’ decorating contest begins in Ogdensburg

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg Pride and Beautification Commission announced that the annual “Deck the Halls!” contest has begun. The contest encourages residents to decorate and light up their homes, businesses, and churches to celebrate the holiday season.

Individuals can sign up or nominate someone they know for the competition by calling Barb Barlow at 315-854-1106 before December 7. However, entries are limited to buildings located in the City of Ogdensburg and the five miles outside of the City limits.

Judging will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on December 11 and December 12. The four categories the decorated buildings will be judged on include, Best Traditional, Beat Whimsical, Best Religious, and Best Business. The winner of each category will receive a $100 prize.

More information on the holiday event can be found on the City of Ogdensburg’s website.