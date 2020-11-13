‘Deck the Parkway:’ Watertown to host ‘reversed’ Christmas parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be no annual Christmas parade in the City of Watertown, but a new event will allow the community to help kick-off the holiday season.

On December 4, in Watertown, the City of Watertown will host “Deck the Parkway;” a reversed parade style-event which will feature stationary holiday floats along the Black River Parkway. According to the City, all visitors will be able to drive through the event, and enjoy safely from their vehicles.

Deck the Parkway will extend from Coffeen Street to Mill Street, and will require all participating vehicles to follow a 10 mph speed limit.

Additionally, all guests will be required to stay in their vehicles in all times as only private motor vehicles are permitted.

Watertown’s “Deck the Parkway” will be held on Friday December 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

