Dedicated to inclusivity, local running organization kicks-off record-breaking season

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sneakers were put on and shoelaces were tied as the Healthy Kids Running Series in Carthage kicked off its 2021 spring season.

The organization known for bringing inclusivity to the lifetime sport of running has so far seen encouraging and positive feedback.

According to Director Kylie Schell, even by the first day, this season has doubled the number of participants it previously brought in. Breaking the record of 99 runners to now 222 runners represented four different counties and 14 different school districts in the region.

“We had happiness across the board, big smiles coming across,” stated Schell.

This included four runners series “challenger division,” which allows children with any physical or developmental delay or disability.

“As a parent of a special needs child myself, we are always looking for things that our kids can do right along their typical peers and be safe,” shared Schell. [At Healthy Kids Running Series] we have extra volunteers, the parents are allowed on the course for this one only, and we just, we want to make sure that everybody can be safe and just get out there and have fun.”

To conclude, Schell shared her hopes for the 2021 spring season, which include the simple goal of getting kids outside.

“I would really like these kids to gain a sense of how important it is to be active. Not only physically active, but like active in your community and volunteering and how much sunlight and being outdoors can really help your health,” expressed Schell.

Schell added, “my main goal is that everybody enjoys themselves and develops a sense of purpose as far as, being outside and taking care of [themselves.]

Individuals interested in running in the 2021 Spring Healthy Kids Running Series can continue to register through the final day May 30, 2021.

More information can be found on the organizations website and social media.