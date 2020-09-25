Deer and bear bowhunting season announced, youth big game hunt scheduled

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The bowhunting seasons for deer and bear will officially begin this weekend.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos officially announced that the seasons will open in the upcoming week. For the Northern Zone, the season will begin September 27, and the Southern Zone will open October 1.

“New York’s skilled bowhunters can find great opportunities for big game in forests and fields throughout the state,” Commissioner Seggos said. “With mild weather and longer days, the early bow season is the perfect time to be in the woods and an opportunity to introduce new hunters to deer and bear hunting. Be sure to continue following precautions to keep you and others safe when afield this hunting season.”

The DEC also reminds New Yorkers of upcoming deadlines, events and programs.

According to the DEC, hunters are reminded to apply for the Deer Management Permit program by the October 1 deadline. The DMP Antlerless deer harvest helps to create balance within deer herds.

Additionally, the DEC announced the scheduled date for the Youth Big Game Hunt. The hunt, available for licensed 14- and 15-year-olds may use firearms to hunt big game during Columbus Day weekend, October 10-12, 2020. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an experienced licensed hunter.

The Venison Donation Program through the DEC is also available to all hunters willing to make contributions. License buyers should inform the sales agent if they are interested in donating $1 or more to support the program. Since 1999, these funds have been used by the Venison Donation Coalition to process more than 6,700 tons of highly nutritious venison, the equivalent of 5.3 million meals.

For more information regarding deer and bear bowhunting or other programs, visit the DEC website.

