JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Social media posts led Environmental Conservation Officers to a man who had committed several environmental conservation violations.

According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation, a resident from Clayton notified ECO FcFee of a possible trapping violation. After receiving the name of the accused trapper Officer FcFee learned that it was not the first time the man had been involved in suspicious activities, since he had been suspected of illegal hunting activity in the area in the past.

Additionally, the subject had posted images on social media that provided evidence of Environmental Conservation Law violations. After discovering this information ECO McFee interviewed the individual and presented him with the evidence, including social media posts. The man then admitted to several wildlife violations including the illegal take of two deer during the recent hunting season.

As a result, Officer McFee seized a 12-point white-tailed deer head and an illegally taken coyote during the investigation. The man was ticketed for violations including trapping without a license, taking an antlerless deer without a Deer Management Permit, failure to tag a deer, taking deer with other than a muzzleloader during muzzleloader season, over the limit of white-tailed deer, illegal take of protected wildlife, and failure to report a harvest within seven days.

Charges are pending in the Town of Orleans and Town of Clayton courts. More information about state hunting laws can be found on the DEC website.