Deer hunters advised of Montezuma Wildlife Management Area road closure

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hunters_1459448790000.jpg

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advising deer hunters of a road closure in Wayne County.

According to a press release from the DEC, flood-stage water in the Seneca River has resulted in the temporary closure of Carncross Road. The road is the only vehicle access to Howland Island at the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area.

According to the DEC, the closure may extend through the early part of the Southern Zone firearm season, which begins on November 20. Non-motorized access to Howland Island is available through the bridge on Howland Island Road in Port Byron or by crossing the Seneca River by watercraft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories