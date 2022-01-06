EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sub sandwich resulted in illegal deer charges in St. Lawrence County last November.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement, on November 9, 2021, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer received a report of a possible deer jacking in the town of Edwards.

The DEC said that once on the scene, the Officer collected a discarded sub sandwich bag and a trail camera picture of a suspected vehicle.

The ECO then visited a nearby store that sold sandwiches where he was able to obtain video that clearly identified the suspects and their vehicle.

The Department confirmed that the ECO confronted the suspects with the evidence from the local store and the two individuals confessed to illegally taking a doe.

Specific charges were not confirmed by the DEC.