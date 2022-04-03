RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Dekalb is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident in Richville.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew W. Hopper allegedly damaged a door to gain entry into a victim’s residence while an Order of Protection was in effect. As a result, Hopper was charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Hopper was arraigned at Hermon Town Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.