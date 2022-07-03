ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Dekalb is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated a domestic incident that took place in Dekalb on July 2. An investigation revealed that Joshua Hanna allegedly struck a vehicle and caused damage during an altercation.

As a result, Hanna was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Hanna is scheduled to appear in Dekalb Town Court at a later date. A no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.