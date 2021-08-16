Dekalb man criminally charged for possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged for possessing a gun illegally.

New York State Police arrested and charged Matthew W. Hopper, 35, of Dekalb, New York for illegal gun possession. Hopper was found in possession of a 9mm “ghost gun” with a Glock model 26 slide and a barrel.

According to NYSP, Hopper was found in possession of these items when he was a passenger in a motor vehicle that was stopped by troopers in the town of Lisbon. The vehicle was originally stopped for a possible vehicle and traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle, Troopers also recovered an additional two magazines for the firearm. Each was loaded with ten rounds, a silence and a quantity of suboxone.

Subsequently, Hopper was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class “C” Felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” Felony; and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court and released to the supervision of Probation. He is scheduled back in Lisbon town court at a later date.