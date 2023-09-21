DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) – The DeKalb Revitalization Committee is holding its inaugural Town of DeKalb Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest is open to all residents of the Town of DeKalb and Richville. There is $150 in cash prizes available.

Contestants should send their name and address to Info@IBelieveinDeKalb.com to register. All homes must be fully decorated by the end of day Sunday, October 15th for judging. Winners will be announced on Halloween.

For more information, contact Janice Brabaw at (646) 246-4957 or at info@IBelieveinDeKalb.com.

This event is sponsored by Meyer Real Estate LLC, (315) 324-5999.