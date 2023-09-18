DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) – The DeKalb Revitalization Committee is excited to announce that their First Annual Small Business Expo will now be free for Towns of Hermon and DeKalb entrepreneurs thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous DeKalb resident.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 7 at Hermon-DeKalb Central School on 709 East DeKalb Road in DeKalb Junction. This expo will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is open to all businesses, vendors, crafters, musicians, and artists that either have a physical footprint in Hermon, DeKalb, or Richville or are residents who operate online or out of their homes.

Participants are welcome to sell their wares, hand out free samples, or set up information booths. They can also leave literature for the public to take home. Admission to the event is also free.

Interested businesses should visit www.IBelieveinDeKalb.com to complete an application. Businesses may also request a printed application via mail at DRC PO Box 244 DeKalb Junction NY 13630. Space is limited.

Thus far, nearly two hundred businesses, farms, artisans, and “side hustles” are on the registry, including many “mom and pop” establishments that may not otherwise have the budget for advertising.