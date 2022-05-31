FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The project to repave Fort Drum’s Enduring Freedom Drive has moved on to its next portion.

Beginning June 1, Fort Drum has confirmed that the Mount Belveder to South Riva Ridge Loop will experience closures.

Road works will result in detours and occasional delays on the road. Motorists are urged to use caution at the site and follow the signals of construction crew members.

This is the fourth week of the project to repave the main road that wraps around a portion of the Fort Drum installation.

Previously, work has been done on 45th Infantry Drive to Tigris River Valley Road, Conway to Mountain Belvedere Boulevard and Tigris River Valley Road to Euphrates River Valley Road.

The Enduring Freedom Drive repaving project is expected to be completed by June 8.