ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers on the Canadian span of the Thousand Islands Bridge can expect delays on Thursday, October 12.

Traffic control will begin on Thursday and that will reduce that portion of the bridge from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This will mean one-way traffic that will alternate sides during the day. The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority said in a press release to expect delays.

For more information, at www.tibridge.com, email info@tibridge.com, follow TIslebridge on Twitter/X or call 315-482-2501.