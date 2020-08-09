Democratic leaders issue joint statement following President Trump’s executive orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senator Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement following President Trump’s executive orders on August 8.

The statement read as follows:

Today’s meager announcement by the President show President Trump still does not comprehend the seriousness or the urgency of the health and economic crises facing working families. We’re disappointed that instead of putting in the work to solve Americans’ problems, the President instead chose to stay on his luxury golf course to announce unworkable, weak and narrow policy announcements to slash the unemployment benefits that millions desperately need and endanger seniors’ Social Security and Medicare.

These policy announcements provide little real help to families. For instance, not only does the President’s announcement not actually extend the eviction moratorium, it provides no assistance to help pay the rent, which will only leave desperate families to watch their debt pile higher. Instead of passing a bill, now President Trump is cutting families’ unemployment benefits and pushing states further into budget crises, forcing them to make devastating cuts to life-or-death services.

Furthermore, these announcements do nothing to increase testing, nothing to reopen schools, nothing to put food on the table for hungry families, nothing to prevent heroes being laid off acrosss state and local government, nothing to protect the Postal Service or the integrity of our elections, nothing on many critical needs of the American people.

Since the House passed The Heroes Act twelve weeks ago, more than 3.5 million Americans have become infected and tragically died. The coronavirus is moving through our country like a runaway freight train and the economy is quickly running out of steam. The only solutions to crush the virus and protect working families is to pass a comprehensive bill that is equal to the historic health and economic catastrophe facing our country.

Democrats repeat our call to Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the Americans people. Lives are being lost, and time is of the essence.

Senator Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi