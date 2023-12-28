BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo is issuing a dense fog advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The alert will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 28 through 1 p.m. Friday, December 29. Visibility as low as one quarter mile at times in dense fog.

This will make hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Drivers are asked to slow down, use their headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead to stop and avoid other drivers.

St. Lawrence County and the rest of northern New York and Vermont were also placed under a dense fog advisory. These advisories will run until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The advisory in the north country and Vermont started just after 4 p.m.