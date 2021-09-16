Dense fog in Lewis County to impact Thursday morning commutes

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Motorists are urged to take caution on the roads this morning as dense fog continues to impact the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Lewis County, warning residents of dense fog. Some of the worst conditions are expected to impact the Black River Valley, including the village of Lowville.

According to the NWS, locally dense fog will continue throughout the morning on Thursday. Motorists should allow for extra time to reach their morning destination.

The NWS warns that visibility in some locations will be under half a mile. These conditions are expected to persist through 9:30 a.m.

