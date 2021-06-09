Dense fog to continue in Jefferson County throughout Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dense fog will continue to impact areas in the North Country throughout Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a special weather statement for Jefferson County, alerting residents of dense fog.

This alert is for areas east of Lake Ontario.

According to the NWS, dense fog will persist through 10 a.m. before gradually diminishing the rest of the morning.

Residents are warned that visibility near the Lake Ontario shoreline and in the higher terrain will be as low as a few hundred feet at times.

If traveling, individuals in the region are urged to allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave room between vehicles.

The same alert was issued for Oswego County.