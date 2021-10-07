Dense fog to impact North Country Thursday morning commutes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — You may want to give yourself some extra time if commuting to work or school in the North Country this morning.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a special weather statement for Jefferson and Lewis counties on Thursday morning, stating that dense fog will continue early in the morning. this includes the cities of Watertown and Lowville.

A similar statement was also issued for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Southern Erie counties.

According to the NWS, this fog will especially impact valley locations. In some spots, visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.

Motorists are warned to be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

Dense fog is expected to dissipate sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Check back with ABC50 for all active weather updates.