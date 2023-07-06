WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Defense has extended its contract with Renzi Foodservice.

On July 5, the Department of Defense awarded Renzi Foodservice in Watertown, New York with a maximum $7,896,580 extension, according to a press release online.

Specifically, the contract will exercise the first 18-month option period of a two-year base contract, with two 18-month option periods for full-line food distribution, according to the DoD.

The contract is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period will end on January 4, 2025.

This will help support customers in several military branches, including the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.