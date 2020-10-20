Department of Financial Services files charges against two companies for operating illegal health insurance business

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Statement of charges have been filed against Aliera Companies and Trinity Healthcare.

The New York State Department of Financial Services has announced that they have filed a statement of charges against Aliera Companies and Trinity Healthcare. According to the DFS, Aliera and Trinity have operated an illegal health insurance business in New York State.

Additionally, the two overstated the coverage offered and committed fraud while profiting off consumers’ premiums. A portion of customer premiums were diverted to “administrative costs,” rather than retained for reimbursement of members’ medical claims.

“New Yorkers should not have to worry whether a trip to a medical professional could lead them to bankruptcy, a factor that has been compounded by this unprecedented global health crisis,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “DFS is committed to protecting consumers and the integrity of New York’s healthcare marketplace, ensuring New Yorkers receive the care they expect and may need.”

The DFS statement of charges will be held at a hearing at the office of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The hearing is set to begin on February 2, 2021.

