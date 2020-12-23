Department of Financial Services issues guidance to grow NYS hospital capacity

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, a medic moves a gurney at Queens Hospital Center in the Jamaica neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New guidance has been issued by the Department of Financial Services to help increase hospital capacity.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the Department of Financial Services has issued new guidance in a circular letter, to help hospitals implement the states “surge and flex” protocol. According to the Office of the Governor, the “surge and flex” protocol mandates all hospitals to expand their bed capacity in preparation for a COVID-19 surge.

The new guidance issued on December 23, directs insurers to suspend specific preauthorization and administration requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing staff to quickly transfer patients between hospitals and discharge patients when appropriate to increase bed capacity.

Governor Cuomo commented on the recent guidance.

“With the vaccine in hand, the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, but how fast we get there is all based on our actions,” stated Governor Cuomo. “After what we saw in the spring, we know that preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed needs to remain a top priority moving forward. With New York’s innovative ‘Surge and Flex’ protocol now in place, this new guidance will help streamline hospitals’ ability to quickly transfer patients between facilities, increase bed capacity and balance patient load.”

According to Governor Cuomo’s Office, the circular letter issued on December 23 instructs insurers to suspend the following requirements for 60 days.

Preauthorization review for urgent or non-elective scheduled inpatient surgeries, hospital admissions and transfers between hospitals

Preauthorization review for inpatient rehabilitation and home health care services following an inpatient hospital admission

Preauthorization review for inpatient mental health services following an inpatient hospital admission

Additionally, insurers are reminded that denial from emergency department and inpatient hospital treatment for diagnosed or suspected COVID-19 cases is prohibited during the declared state of emergency.

The full circular letter issued by the New York Department of Financial Services can be read on their website.

LATEST STORIES: