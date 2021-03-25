Department of Financial Services proposes guidance for insurers on managing financial risks from climate change

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, a rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. The Manhattan skyline is at top. A new law signed Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sets the nation’s most aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions and is intended to drive dramatic changes over the next 30 years. It calls for all the state’s electricity to come from renewable, carbon-free sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. Transportation and building heating systems would also run on clean electricity rather than oil and gas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New guidance has been proposed for insurers in New York State regarding managing financial risks from climate change.

New York State Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell announced newly proposed guidance on Thursday which provides details for New York-regulated domestic insurers on Department of Financial Service’s expectations related to managing financial risks from climate change.

According to Superintendent Lacewell the proposed guidance builds a letter issued by the DFS in September of 2020. This letter outlined the Department’s expectations that all New York insurers should start integrating the financial risks from climate change into their governance frameworks, risk management processes, and business strategies, and developing their approach to climate-related financial disclosure. All of these aspects are included in the proposed guidance.

The DFS stated that “each insurer is expected to assess the significance of climate-related financial risks to its business and take a proportionate approach to managing those risks that reflects its exposure to those risks as well as the nature, scale and complexity of its business.”

The Department of Financial Services has now opened a 90-day public comment period from interested parties.

Superintendent Lacewell commented on this period.

“This proposed guidance provides a blueprint for insurers to manage the complex financial risks of climate change,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “We look forward to receiving input from the industry, experts and others to help shape our final guidance. The imperative of climate change is now.”

A full copy of the proposed guidance can be found on the Department of Financial Services website.