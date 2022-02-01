MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three men have been arrested in Massena on criminal drug charges.

Massena Police have confirmed that on January 31, its Department, along with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force investigated an incident involving narcotics.

According to Massena Police, 37-year-old Brian Goodfellow of Massena, 39-year-old Anthony T. Cleveland of Bronx and 34-year-old Justin P. Lowe of Bronx were all arrested on criminal drug charges. Each individual’s charges are listed below:

Brian Goodfellow:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, AII Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Intent to Sell, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd Degree, Loaded Firearm, C Felony

Anthony T. Cleveland

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, AII Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Intent to sell, B Felony

Justin P. Lowe

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, AII Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Intent to sell, B Felony.

All three were arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Brown. They were then remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with no bail.