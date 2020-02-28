Department of Transportation deploying 15 additional plows to Tug Hill Region

TUG HILL REGION, N.Y. (WWTI) – New Yorkers in the Tug Hill Plateau could see between three and four feet of snow by Sunday, with surrounding areas forecasted to receive more than a foot of snow.

The Department of Transportation has deployed 15 additional snowplows to the Tug Hill Region to combat the continued snow.

The North Country has been issued a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service. In response to this, the North country is going to be receiving four plow operators, one equipment operator instructor, and two plow trucks from the Mid-Hudson Region; 32 plow operators, four supervisors and 16 plow trucks from the Capital Region; and eight plow operators, two supervisors and four plow trucks from the Mohawk Valley.

While state agencies are busy responding to the storm, Governor Cuomo released a statement urging New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel and keep a close eye on local weather forecasts for changing developments.

“This storm has the potential to deliver significant accumulations and disrupt daily routines and I am urging New Yorkers in these areas to be prepared and limit unnecessary travel,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our state assets work to clear the roads, please heed all road closures and advisories and monitor alerts throughout the storm. We will continue to actively monitor conditions.”

