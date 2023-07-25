Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Depauville Hotel is set for a return in the future.

The owners of the establishment announced Monday, July 24 that they would rebuild. A fire on Sunday, April 16 had destroyed the building and the future was uncertain.

However, owners Paul and Connie Recor thanked the community for its support on a Facebook post made on Monday.

The original hotel building was also destroyed in a fire back in 1906. The hotel is located at 32506 Stephanie Street in Depauville and there’s hope the building will be ready early next year.