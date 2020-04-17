Dept. of Taxation & Finance reaching out to taxpayers not automatically receiving stimulus payments

ALBANY, N.Y (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo launched an awareness campaign today encouraging low-income New Yorkers to claim their Economic Impact Payments under the CARES Act. The Act provides $1,200 payments to individuals making below $75,000 and $2,400 payments to married couples making below $150,000.

Taxpayers will only receive their payments automatically if they filed 2018 or 2019 federal tax returns. Because the federal filing threshold is roughly $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples, hundreds of thousands of the lowest income New Yorkers who are not required to file returns will not receive their payments unless they provide their information to the IRS.

The Department of Taxation and Finance launched an Economic Impact Payment information: what you need to know web page and will do direct outreach to taxpayers who may not automatically receive the payments they’re owed.

Governor Cuomo is also issuing an executive order directing all public and private labs in New York to coordinate with the State Department of Health to prioritize coronavirus diagnostic testing.

The Governor again today called for the federal government to provide unrestricted funding to the states to help stabilize the economy and allow the states to perform reopening functions.

“As we work over the next several months to un-pause New York, the testing and tracing is going to be our guidepost,” Governor Cuomo said. No state is currently capable of doing the large-scale COVID testing that is needed. We have 300 laboratories and hospitals across the state that do virology testing and we must coordinate them to become one system — like we did with the hospitals — to get our testing capacity where it needs to be.”

“I am going to issue an Executive Order that says the Department of Health will coordinate all of these labs so we can ramp up testing and get more people back to work.”

An additional 7,358 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New York State, bringing the statewide total to 229,642 confirmed cases.

