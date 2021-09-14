Derek Chauvin’s Bodyguard reflects on keeping “most hated man” alive: Inside Edition Exclusive

FILE – In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday,, in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday, June 25, 2021, following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death, filmed by a teenage bystander as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for about 9 and a half minutes and ignored Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries until he eventually grew still, reignited a movement against racial injustice that swiftly spread around the world and continues to reverberate.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — For the first time the bodyguard hired to protect Derek Chauvin revealed his identity and described what it was like to protect the “most hated man in America.”

In an exclusive airing on September 13, Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian exclusively spoke with professional bodyguard Scott Yelle who led the covert operation to protect Chauvin while he was on trial.

Yelle said in the interview that Chauvin wasn’t in police custody but instead was kept in a top-secret location 35 miles away from the Minneapolis courthouse, across state lines in Wisconsin.

He said that getting one of the most hated men in America back-and-forth from the courthouse every day was a logistical nightmare. Yelle went on to describe the strategy they used including using a fleet of bullet-proof SUVs to prevent any assassination attempt targeting Chauvin. Every SUV was equipped with a bag that contained items for protection including mace, gas masks, tourniquets, and masks.

He went on to say that they all would wear bullet-proof vests when traveling with Chauvin and had to be mindful of the threats from crowds of protesters outside the court each day. Yelle says he had to be aware of dangers including, “people shooting, people throwing rocks, bricks, anything they could find.”

Yelle revealed there were also secret safe houses in a nearby suburban neighborhood, where Chauvin could be taken in an emergency. He would even drive there on a round-about way to throw off anyone following them.

The bodyguard said that Chauvin was smuggled into a parking lot beneath the courthouse each morning, but he was still thought to be in danger even in court. Yelle said he even refused to let Chauvin eat any of the food provided by court officials in order to ensure his safety.

According to Yelle during the 44 days and nights Yelle protected Chauvin, he says he saw him express remorse just once.

“I said, ‘Is there anything I can do for you? And he said, ‘You can take me back a year,’” Yelle told Inside Edition.