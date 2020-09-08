Derek Hough returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as newest host

(WWTI) — The six-time Mirrorball champion will return to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom for the upcoming live season.

Dancer Derek Hough will join the show, but on the other side of the judges table. Hough is set to join co-judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo on September 14 as the show kicks off live on ABC.

With celebrity partners on “Dancing with the Stars” that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin, Hough has won the most Mirrorball trophies in the shows history.

Hough stated, “this show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

This season, the hit dancing competition will welcome Tyra Banks as a new host, as well as “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

