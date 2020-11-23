Despite COVID-19, Senator Schumer completes 22nd tour of all 62 New York counties

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Senator Schumer has officially toured all New York counties twenty-two times.

United States Senator Charles Schumer officially completed his 22nd consecutive tour of all New York State counties on November 23, 2020. This accomplishment continues Senator Schumer’s record of being the first New York State public officialy to visit every county in the State every year in office.

According to Senator Schumer’s Office, since the start of 2020, he visited counties in the Capital Region 15 times, Western New York six times, Central New York and the North Country eight times, Rochester and the Finger Lakes 12 times, the Southern Tier ten times, the Hudson Valley 14 times and Long Island 13 times.

Senator Schumer released the following statements following today’s accomplishment:

“22 years ago, upon my election to the United States Senate in 1998, I promised that each and every year I served, I would visit all 62 of New York State’s diverse counties. Not only has this ritual remained a steadfast passion of mine because of all I learn from my constituents and bring to Washington, D.C. as both a senator and the Democratic Leader of the Senate. Especially this year, when New York battled the global health and economic pandemic especially hard, visiting all 62 counties was vital for me to learn firsthand the struggles and needs of New Yorkers, from one end of the state to the other. Through a year that much has changed – I, too, traveled with masks and disinfectant in tow to much smaller and more understated events – one thing remained the same: my commitment, dedication, and love for New York. This year, more than ever before, I learned more about the struggles and needs of New York and saw New Yorkers resilience, perseverance, and grit and time and time again the very best New York has to offer even during our darkest of days.” U.S. Senator Charles Schumer

LATEST STORIES: