Dexter Elementary School employee tests positive for coronavirus

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PIRO4D – Pixabay)

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19.

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Tuesday afternoon that a staff member at Dexter Elementary tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Case no students have been identified as close contacts with the employee.

As of December 15, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District. Eight of which have affected students and four have affected teachers or staff.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story