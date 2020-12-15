Dexter Elementary School employee tests positive for coronavirus

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19.
General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Tuesday afternoon that a staff member at Dexter Elementary tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Superintendent Case no students have been identified as close contacts with the employee.
As of December 15, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District. Eight of which have affected students and four have affected teachers or staff.
