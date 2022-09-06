MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a UTV crash that killed a Jefferson County man.

According to State Police, on September 4 around 4:30 p.m., a man operating a 2022 Can-Am Maverick UTV was traveling east on Worth Road in Montague when he lost control, exited the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the UTV was identified as 21-year-old James M. Jobson-Wagar from Dexter, New York. Jobson- Wagar was transported to Lewis County Hospital where he was then airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Jobson-Wagar was listed in critical condition at Upstate until he succumbed to his injuries on September 5.

During the investigation, NYSP found that Jobson-Wagar was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt prior to the crash.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene of the crash by the Lewis County Search and Rescue.