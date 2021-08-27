Dexter Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraising campaign reaches $40K

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Dexter Volunteer Fire Department’s Last Station Building Campaign thermometer increased to $40,000 on Thursday with the help of FX Caprara Harley- Davidson of Adams Center.

The campaign is raising funds in an effort to represent and display firefighting and EMS history of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department. FX Caprara Harley-Davidson sponsored a motorcycle ride named “Stub’s Run for The Last Station.” There were 178 motorcycles registered for the ride honoring the late Glenn “Stub” Heise. The ride ended at the Dexter Legion where the public was invited to attend. All proceeds from the event exceeding $10,000 were awarded to The Last Station Building Campaign.

In the video above, ABC50’s Isabella Colello interviewed Gerry Kostyk of the fire department and Alexa Bennett of Northern Credit Union when a donation from the credit union lifted the fundraising campaign to a milestone of $10,000 raised in early August.

Money has been raised from event sponsorship and registration, raffles, auctions and personal donations. “The Last Station” will be constructed on the grounds of the museum property. It will house the 1865 Rumsey hand tub and the 1929 Brockway owned by the fire department. They will be viewable through a curtain window at the front of the building, providing an additional storage and display area for both the museum and the fire department.

Although the project is costly, organizers have deemed it essential to preserve local history. A funding thermometer has been placed on the village square to keep the public informed of the progress of money raised.

Long time and original Dexter Historical Society member Willis (Bill) Haller raising the north side of the thermometer. (Photo credit: John Stano, committee member)

Left to Right – Bill Haller, Mike Heise, Kook McIntosh, Corky Marlowe, Gerry Kostyk, Zip (Representing Ellie Minor who is unable to attend), Connie Mason (Raising the thermometer), Sherm Tucker and Debra Harmann. (Photo credit: John Stano, committee member)

The next scheduled event is a golf tournament being held by the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department on September 12 at the Rustic Golf Club Course. Registration for the tournament will start at 9 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.