Dexter’s Last Station Campaign awarded $10K by Northern Credit Union

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The thermometer on Dexter’s Last Station campaign has gone up to a tune of $10,000.

On August 4, in the village square in Dexter, members of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., gathered in front of its campaign sign and historic 1929 Brockway Fire Engine. The members were joined by representatives from Northern Credit Union to receive a donation of $10,000.

According to NCU Vice President of Marketing and Digital Engagement Alexa Bennett, the Credit Union was motivated to make this donation after opening a drive-through location in Dexter earlier this year. She said the company hopes the donation encourages other’s to support the project.

“It’s really important to give back to our communities,” Bennet said. “We know that the Last Station is a really big fundraiser and important to the members of the Dexter and Brownville communities. So we wanted to make a donation to show our support and also to thank the community for welcoming [Northern Credit Union].”

The Last Station Project is being led by the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., will aim to honor the history of firefighting in both Dexter and Brownville, New York. Currently, the project has a $100,000 fundraising goal. With these funds, the organization plans to construct a wood frame, accessory building to the current Dexter Historical Society building, formerly the First Universalist Church of Dexter.

This new building will serve as a historical learning opportunity and house firefighting memorabilia and store “precious cargo” such as an 1929 Brockway Fire Engine and a 1865 Ramsey Hand Pump. The Last Station project will also include improvement’s to the historical society’s parking lot and site, as well as provide additional storage.

Handicap accessibility is also a focus of the new building; with plans to build the Last Station on ground level and install a wheelchair lift up to the church connection. As this project is driven by community support, Organization Member Gerry Kotyck shared how donations, like Northern Credit Union’s, impacts the campaign moving forward.

“Since the fire department has been here well over a hundred years, and now that the people are giving us even more, it’s going to be a great project and carry on the history of the Dexter Fire Department well into the future,” Kostyk said.

The Last Station project officially kicked-off on June 13 at the Dexter Historical Society. Since then, it has raised $30,000. Donations will continue to be accepted until the goal is reached.