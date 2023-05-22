DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dexter’s Last Station Project has made progress.

The Last Station Project, led by the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. and the Dexter Historical Society is raising money to construct a building next to the current Historical Society to house a 1929 Brockway Fire Engine and 1865 Ramsey Hand Pump.

Since the project started in Spring 2021, it has raised $80,000. The goal is to raise at least $100,000 upon construction completion.

However, the footing concrete for the building was poured on Tuesday, May 16. Project leaders said that the current goal is to have the building “dried in with heat by fall” so crews can focus on “interior work as additional donations come in.”

Donations for the Last Station Project can be submitted by contacting Gerry Kostyk at 315-405-3412 or through the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc and the Dexter Historical Society.