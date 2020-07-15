Di Prinzio’s closed over COVID-19 concerns

Screenshot taken from https://www.1000islands-clayton.com/ on March 16, 2020.

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following COVID-19 concerns, Di Prinzio’s Kitchen and Market has announced their temporary closure.

The restaurant announced on July 15 that they are temporarily closed, and will reopen soon.

According to the restaurant, they will be cleaning their surfaces and air daily and have required all employes to be tested before returning to work.

Read their full facebook post here:

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.