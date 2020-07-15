Di Prinzio’s closed over COVID-19 concerns

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following COVID-19 concerns, Di Prinzio’s Kitchen and Market has announced their temporary closure.
The restaurant announced on July 15 that they are temporarily closed, and will reopen soon.
According to the restaurant, they will be cleaning their surfaces and air daily and have required all employes to be tested before returning to work.
Read their full facebook post here:
