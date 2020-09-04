Did you know you can test a hot tub like you test drive a car? Brian at Sundance Leisure has the details

Brian Frasier, owner of Sundance Leisure, sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to talk about Living Local in the North Country in this Business Spotlight.

Brian said they work with local finance companies for their customers, which allows them to secure a better rate than they would if they were to work with national companies.

Similarly to how you would test drive a car, you can also test a hot tub prior to making a decision on which one is right for you.

Sundance Leisure’s business spans a fairly large geographic area in the region. When asked what Living Local means to him, Brian said for them it’s about buying locally from customers who support their business.

