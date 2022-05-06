(WWTI) — The price of diesel has sky-rocketed.

Diesel fuel prices reached a record-breaking high on Friday, May 6. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the price for a gallon of diesel hit $5.51 nationally and $6.32 in New York.

AAA also said that New York has the second-highest diesel fuel rate nationwide behind California whose average was $6.50 on Friday.

“To say we’re feeling pain at the pump is an understatement,” AAA Western and Central New York Automotive Service Operations Director Steve Steinmetz said in a press release. “Prices have literally doubled since last year impacting all towing companies across the state.”

Locally, the diesel also hit record-high rates in Watertown. At the time of the release from AAA, the average price was $6.26.

Below are additional local averages for diesel fuel, all of which set record highs on May 6.