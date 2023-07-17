WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Diocese of Ogdensburg has filed for reorganization.

The Diocese confirmed in a press release that its Bishop Terry R. LaValley filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of New York on July 17.

This was in response to lawsuits filed against the Diocese under the Childs Victims Act, which allows victims of child sexual abuse to file claims, regardless of when the alleged abuse took place.

At the time the reorganization was filed, 124 cases were currently pending aginst the Diocese and date back decades, from the 1940s to 1990s.

The Diocese said that the goal for reorganization is to resolve legal cases in a fair and equitable manner while “allowing the Diocese to continue its mission.”

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows the debtor to operate and with court approval, can borrow new money.

According to Bishop LaValley, the reorganization will minimally impact the local catholic Church practices, but local parishes will likely have to contribute financially to ongoing legal cases.

“While we hope to keep the impact on parishes to a minimum, it is likely parishes will be asked to contribute funds available to address survivors’ claims,” Bishop LaValley said in the press release. “Many of the parishes have also been sued in the abuse lawsuits, creating the potential for liability for them, but we are hopeful that the reorganization case will allow us to resolve all claims against the Diocese and parishes.”

The Diocese of Ogdensburg currently has nearly 100 parishes in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

In the press release, Bishop LaValley also commented on abuse cases that involved priests and other Church personnel.

“An important part of our ministry is to respond to claims of survivors in a way that acknowledges what they suffered and to help them find healing and a sense of peace,” Bishop LaValley said. “We are committed to responding to survivors and CVA lawsuits justly and fairly while maintaining our mission to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and reach all in need.”

The Diocese said there has not been an established timetable as to when it will emerge from the reorganization.

However, the Diocese are set to speak at a press conference on July 17. ABC50 will provide more details as they are made available.