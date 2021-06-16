Director of SUNY Canton Criminal Justice Center receives SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Elizabeth A. Brown, a SUNY Canton professor and 2021 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service recipient, demonstrates her research on casting crime scene footwear impressions in one of the new Dana Hall Classrooms (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A SUNY Canton director has earned one of the top awards from the State University of New York.

Elizabeth A. Brown, Ph.D.,, the director of the new SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cyber Director, recently received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service.

The Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are SUNY System- level honors and recognize professional achievements.

SUNY Canton noted that “Brown is committed to faculty service.” She is a tenured School of Science, Health, and Criminal Justice professor and teaches in the college’s popular Criminal Investigation program.

According to SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran, the concept of the Criminal Justice Center was developed entirely by Brown. The center is located on the SUNY Canton campus and includes the St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy and the college’s Corrections Academy.

“She saw an opportunity to create a comprehensive center for learning and research in the crucially important criminal justice field,” Szafran said. “Dr. Brown has helped launch degrees in Forensic Criminology and Crime Analysis, fostered partnerships with law enforcement agencies nationwide, and grown the center into a true hub of criminal justice-related education.”

Brown has also led the development of three new bachelor’s degrees and six new minors.

“With [the center] opened, we will truly be able to highlight the unique aspects and hands-on ability of each program under the CJIC,” stated Brown. “This new space will be a showcase for classes, practical skills, and student-driven research collaboration.”

Currently, Brown her colleague, Assistant Professor Kelly R. Peterson, are currently researching casting footwear impressions found at crime scenes.

Both Brown and Peterson recently presented research findings at Florida International University Global Forensic and Justice Center’s Annual Forensic Science Symposium.

Brown previously won the SUNY Canton President’s Meritorious Service Award in 2016. She earned her Ph.D. from Northcentral University and a Master of Forensic Sciences from George Washington University.