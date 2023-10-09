NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) – All around New York there are people with disabilities; some of them are visible and others are invisible. However, you likely know someone who has a disability whether they are a member of your family, a friend, a coworker or even your favorite cashier; it’s important that as a community we come together to spread some understanding.

Starting off with a definition of disability, The CDC defines it as any condition of the body or mind that makes it more difficult for the person with the condition to do certain activities and interact with the world around them.

The World Health Organization estimates that 1.3 billion people — 16% of the global population — currently have significant disabilities. According to the US Census Bureau, for Jefferson County 10.4% of the population under 65 years of age had a disability between 2017 to 2021, 10.2% in Lewis County and jumping to 11.6% in St. Lawrence County. New York however is 7.7% overall in comparison.

A full list of NY Counties’ disability percentages for those under 65 years of age between 2017 to 2021:

NY Counties Disability % Albany County 8.0 Allegany County 11.9 Bronx County 11.8 Broome County 12.1 Cattaraugus County 12.0 Cayuga County 10.1 Chautauqua County 13.1 Chemung County 11.5 Chenango County 14.6 Clinton County 11.8 Columbia County 9.9 Cortland County 9.6 Delaware County 12.4 Dutchess County 8.0 Erie County 9.7 Essex County 11.1 Franklin County 12.1 Fulton County 13.4 Genesee County 11.2 Greene County 9.9 Hamilton County 17.2 Herkimer County 11.8 Jefferson County 10.4 Kings County (Brooklyn) 5.8 Lewis County 10.2 Livingston County 8.8 Madison County 9.2 Monroe County 10.8 Montgomery County 11.7 Nassau County 4.9 New York County (Manhattan) 6.3 Niagara County 10.9 Oneida County 10.9 Onondaga County 9.5 Ontario County 9.9 Orange County 8.9 Orleans County 7.8 Oswego County 11.0 Otsego County 9.1 Putnam County 6.2 Queens County 5.6 Rensselaer County 10.5 Richmond County (Staten Island) 6.4 Rockland County 5.2 Saint Lawrence County 11.6 Saratoga County 7.4 Schenectady County 9.3 Schoharie County 11.9 Schuyler County 11.4 Seneca County 12.1 Steuben County 11.3 Suffolk County 6.1 Sullivan County 11.4 Tioga County 11.5 Tompkins County 7.6 Ulster County 9.9 Warren County 11.2 Washington County 11.0 Wayne County 10.7 Westchester County 5.9 Wyoming County 8.7 Yates County 8.0

These people are not just statistics though, they live full and active lives in our communities. They work hard and play hard just like those who are unaffected do. They are our neighbors, friends, family and coworkers; whittling them down to just a statistic is not going to solve the problem but it’s a good place to start when trying to understand the scope of those affected and who we are talking about.

What People with Disabilities want you to Know:

It’s always best to get to know people before we judge them, there’s a reason why so many after-school specials used the phrase:

“Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Sometimes with a busy life and hectic schedule, snap judgments are made. It takes effort to break stereotypes and bring down walls of miscommunication and assumptions. A task so simple for most of us like reading can be revolutionized when a disability like blindness affects us. Timothy Monaghan, a blind advocate, sat down with us at Watertown’s Wednesday Farmers Market to give a demonstration on how to read Braille:

The Braille Alphabet

Disabilities associated with Mental Health disorders come with their own set of challenges as well. We sat down with some members and volunteers from the Mental Health Association, here’s what they had to say:

Services for those affected by Disabilities:

Having a disability can create a list of problems for the individual affected by said disability, The North Country has a host of services and people behind them that step up to help.

Those working in this field are dedicated to the people they serve, ABC 50 interviewed a few of these hard-working individuals. You can watch them speak down below about what they do and the people they serve.

Timothy Ruetten, Jefferson County Community Services Director:

Michelle Quinell-Gayle, Director of Community Relations for Arc Jefferson St. Lawrence:

Ashley Wilson, Mental Health Association Program Director:

The services that care for the North Country’s most vulnerable citizens and the people behind them are here to help. Just as there is a variety of disabilities there are a variety of services that offer assistance, from physical to mental disabilities and everything in between. Below is a list of some of the services offered in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties — if ever you find yourself in need.

Jefferson County:

Lewis County:

St. Lawrence County:

What can you do?

In the videos above you heard for yourself, things like kindness, respect and a little understanding can truly make a difference.

“One of the easiest ways the community can connect with people we support is to simply say hi or strike up a conversation. Taking the time to chat with someone builds the connections that truly integrate all people. Sometimes, well-meaning community members make an assumption that someone may need assistance, when the best thing to do is to ask the person what they need. Your thoughtfulness will be appreciated.” Michelle Quinell-Gayle, Director of Community Relations for Arc Jefferson St. Lawrence

With more than 10% of individuals in the Tri-County area affected by a disability, it’s very likely you personally know or at least interact with someone on a regular basis, you might even be personally affected. Do we, as a society really want to treat those in our community with anything less than kindness… that is a question only you can answer. However, a quote from Doctor Who seems fitting here:

“Human progress isn’t measured by industry. It’s measured by the value you place on a life. An unimportant life. A life without privilege. The boy who died on the river, that boy’s value is your value … that’s what defines a species.” The Doctor, portrayed by Peter Capaldi

The North Country community may not be big and flashy but there’s a lot of heart here and at the end of the day… isn’t that what’s most important?