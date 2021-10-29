Disabled vehicle investigation results in more charges for Canton man

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton has been charged after being linked to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Ian J. Johns, from Canton, was arrested on further charges by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on October 28.

According to Deputies, Johns was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicles and Petit Larceny. This was after an investigation of a stolen vehicle in the towns of Canton and Madrid.

Johns was also arrested on October 28, alongside 24-year-old Ian T. Martin, during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. They were both arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class “D” Felony.

Johns was then arraigned in the Town of Lisbon and released to the supervision of probation.