FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new pet care program is available to Fort Drum service members and families.

The Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes’ Resident Advisory Board and the Jefferson County SPCA have partnered to offer discounted spay and neuter services, or a free microchip at the Jefferson County SPCA in Watertown, according to an online press release.

Specifically, active-duty service members and their dependents are eligible to receive $50 off their pet’s spay or neuter services.

This is a limited-time assistance program available to both Mountain Community Home residents and qualifying service members living off post.

“The Fort Drum Resident Advisory Board and Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes want to promote responsible animal care and support our community in meeting local requirements to microchip pets,” MCH Project Director Dean Harrison said in the press release. “When pets are microchipped, they are more easily returned to owners and are less likely to be abandoned. Spayed and neutered animals are less likely to escape from their owners, and they cannot breed if they escape.”

The program was launched to coincide with the start of “PCS” or “permanent change of station” season. This is the time of year when most soldiers and families report to a new duty station.

Cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated, registered, and microchipped within 45 days of taking residence on the post, according to Mountain Community Homes policy. Pets must be registered with the Fort Drum Veterinary Treatment Facility.

“The RAB wanted to help our community with this pet care initiative in an effort to help with the stray animal issue,” Resident Advisory Board President Chris Altman added. “We live in a unique area with lengthy winters. If pets are microchipped, we have a better chance of getting an animal back to their owner faster, so they aren’t out in the winter conditions.”

Those interested in learning about the new pet care program should contact their community center or call 315-955-6800. Visit the Jefferson County SPCA website to register.