LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The newly-minted Discover Tug Hill tourism brand is looking for online content creators to help showcase the beauty of Lewis County.

Discover Tug Hill has been awarded $250,000 from the NYS EDA Tourism Partner Sub-Awards Grant Program. The allows the organization to fund projects that will enhance their tourism promotion efforts.

Content creators from various disciplines, including photographers, videographers, writers, bloggers, and social media influencers, are encouraged to submit their proposals for projects that will highlight the distinct experiences and attractions that Lewis County and the Tug Hill region have to offer.

Through this initiative and these funds, we are able to collaborate with content creators that can highlight the assets of our region and connect with future visitors. Kristen Aucter, Director of Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce

The fund requests can be found at https://naturallylewis.com/news/rfp-tourism-content.