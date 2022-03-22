WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Take a trip “under the sea” this weekend at Watertown High School.

Watertown is currently closings its final practices on its production of The Little Mermaid, Jr. which is set to open this week on Thursday, March 24.

The show is being led by the District’s grade 7-12 Musical Director Rebecca Rose, who said this is all about the kids especially as most theater performances had to take a two-year intermission due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The cast said it was both heartwarming and nostalgic to be back under the lights.

“It was amazing,” said Finley Swartz, a ninth-grade student who plays Ursala. “I remember when we first got to the stage to block. It was just the best feeling like it was so like heartwarming to be on the stage and be in the lights.”

“It was a really good feeling,” Ninth-grade student Aubrey Thurston, who plays Flounder and a Mersister added. “I’m excited to finally get to do a show with everybody. Since last time we only got to do it for our family. So it’ll be a lot of fun. Getting more people here in a lot bigger audience.”

Prep work for the musical began immediately following the turn of the New Year. Tryouts were held in early January, and since the show was cast, the group has been practicing six days a week for months.

“When the play was first announced, I watched little mermaid every weekend to prepare,” Mia Kelly, also a ninth-grade student who plays Flounder expressed. “Coming back in here was just an awesome feeling.”

The show itself includes colorful and vibrant sets, handmade costumes and two-alternating casts throughout the weekend. One cast will open on Thursday night, then switch for the Friday and Saturday matinee, with the first cast closing on Saturday.

“So the reason that we do two casts is so that everyone kind of gets an opportunity to perform on stage, not only as a minor role, but also as leads,” a 10th-grade student who plays Prince Eric Danny Mauer explained. “Both casts are really strong and they’re both really going to be good.”

The Musical will also feature fan-favorite songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Soul,” “Kiss the Girl” and of course, “Under the Sea.”

The Little Mermaid, Jr., will open on March 24 in the Watertown High School auditorium. Tickets at $5 and all show times are listed below: