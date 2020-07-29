DMV licensed driving schools can now offer 5-hour driving course virtually

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Motor Vehicle licensed driving schools can now conduct distance learning Pre-Licensing courses, effective immediately.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 29 that licensed schools can now offer the ‘5-hour course’ to students across New York State.

Schools can now use secure technology, such as Zoom, WebEx, Go To Meeting and Skype to offer the course.

The following conditions for pre-licensed schools apply:

Must have a valid Pre-Licensing endorsement to deliver courses and employ one or more qualified instructors.

Courses must be live to provide face-to-face interactions between students and instructors

Students must pre-register and present their learners permit so the school can be identified

At the time of enrollment, the school must provide the student with instructions explaining the requirements for course participation and completion, including any technology requirements

The DMV approved Pre-Licensing Course Curriculum and content must be delivered before the instructor issues the MV-278 course completion certificate

Distance learning courses will not be subject to classroom approval requirements

The school must maintain records in accordance with regulation and, in the case of distance learning, must also maintain and record the delivery method and instructor delivering the course

“As we continue establishing a new normal it’s important to be flexible in how we administer certain services including the process for getting a driver’s license,” Governor Cuomo said. “The pre-licensing course is critical for New Yorkers to learn how to drive safely, and allowing driving schools to teach this course remotely will allow courses to resume without risking the health and safety of those participating.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.