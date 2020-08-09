ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State DMV now allows vehicle owners to customize their license plates honoring their Alma mater.
Colleges and Universities available for customization include:
Adelphi University
Binghamton University
Clarkson University
Dowling College
Fordham University
Hofstra University
Indiana University
Iona College
Maritime College
Nassau Community College
Notre Dame
Paul Smith’s College
Penn State
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rochester Institute of Technology
Skidmore College
St. John’s University
St. Lawrence University
Stony Brook University
Syracuse National Champions
Syracuse University
Union College
United States Military Academy – West Point
University at Albany
University at Buffalo
University of Michigan
Cost for custom plates are as followed:
|Type
|Fee
|Initial (assigned)
|$60.00
|Annual Renewal (assigned)
|$31.25
|Initial (personalized)
|$91.25
|Annual renewal (personalized)
|$62.50
According to the DMV, annual custom plate renewal fee is in addition to vehicle registration renewal fee. Vehicle owners will be billed for the plates every two years when you renew your registration.
LATEST STORIES:
- The virtual search for the next big Idol begin tomorrow
- Delta bans 100 passengers from taking flights and adding them to a “no fly” list for refusing to wear masks
- DMV releases new custom plates for New York colleges
- Perseids Meteor Shower to peak this week
- NYS COVID-19 infection rate lowest since the start of pandemic
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.