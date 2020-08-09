DMV releases new custom plates for New York colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State DMV now allows vehicle owners to customize their license plates honoring their Alma mater.

Colleges and Universities available for customization include:

Adelphi University

Binghamton University

Clarkson University

Dowling College

Fordham University

Hofstra University

Indiana University

Iona College

Maritime College

Nassau Community College

Notre Dame

Paul Smith’s College

Penn State

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rochester Institute of Technology

Skidmore College

St. John’s University

St. Lawrence University

Stony Brook University

Syracuse National Champions

Syracuse University

Union College

United States Military Academy – West Point

University at Albany

University at Buffalo

University of Michigan

Cost for custom plates are as followed:

Type Fee Initial (assigned) $60.00 Annual Renewal (assigned) $31.25 Initial (personalized) $91.25 Annual renewal (personalized) $62.50

According to the DMV, annual custom plate renewal fee is in addition to vehicle registration renewal fee. Vehicle owners will be billed for the plates every two years when you renew your registration.

