FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians have been directed to not report to duty on Fort Drum.

This order was issued by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander for the duty day on Saturday, December 24 due to dangerous travel conditions and the ongoing travel ban in Jefferson County.

All non-essential personnel should not report to duty.

However, military and civilian mission-essential, emergency-essential and weather-essential personnel were directed to report as scheduled.

All in-person religious services and child and youth services have been canceled for Saturday, December 24.

Additionally, all gyms, the BOSS Center and Commissary on the Fort Drum military installation are closed.

The Mountain Reception Company remains open for new soldier arrivals at Building 4412.