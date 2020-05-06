Do you know how to buy meat locally? Here’s how to find your North Country producers

(WWTI) – People nationwide are experiencing a shortage of meat, produce and some dairy products as the nation struggles with the coronavirus epidemic.

Local food producers are including their information on the Meat Suite website in an effort to help North Country residents find where they can purchase local food. Local producers are able to provide fresh meat to customers including beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, goat, bison, duck and rabbit.

Meat Suite is not an online ordering site, but a way to connect and buy directly from local producers that can tell their stories about how the animal is raised and their farming practices, whether it would be grass fed, organic, pasture raised, conventional, or otherwise.

The website allows users to navigate for the type of meat or by the farm name and the distance they are willing to travel. Each producer has a small description about their farm and contacts. The producer sends the animal to the butcher and the customer will decide what variety of cuts and the size of packages they will need.

Buying local supports the local economy and allows the purchaser to know how the food is grown and where it comes from.

Anyone with questions on purchasing local food can call Mellissa Spence of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County at 315-376-5274.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.